In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing

Xinhua) 13:25, September 10, 2023

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Dancers perform during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Yuan Jing (R) and Zhou Huijing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Gou Peng (rear) and Yuan Jing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

The photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 show the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Wang Yilyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Fei Jianguo runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Actors and actresses perform before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Actors and actresses perform before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Staff members display the flame before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

