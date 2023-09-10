In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing
People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Dancers perform during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Yuan Jing (R) and Zhou Huijing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Gou Peng (rear) and Yuan Jing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Yuan Jing (R) and Zhou Huijing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
The photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 show the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Fei Jianguo (R) and Jin Meifeng pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Wang Yilyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Wang Yilyu (R) and Fei Jianguo pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Fei Jianguo runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Actors and actresses perform before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Wang Yilyu (R) and Fei Jianguo pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Fei Jianguo (R) and Jin Meifeng pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Actors and actresses perform before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Wang Yilyu (R) and Fei Jianguo pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Fei Jianguo runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Fei Jianguo runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Wang Yilyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Staff members display the flame before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Wang Yilyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Staff members display the flame before the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.