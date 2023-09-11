We Are China

In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, E China

Xinhua) 13:28, September 11, 2023

Torch bearer Yu Juemin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearer Lu Minjia runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Lu Minjia (L) and Yu Juemin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

