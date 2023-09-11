Home>>
In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, E China
(Xinhua) 13:28, September 11, 2023
Torch bearer Yu Juemin runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Lu Minjia runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Lu Minjia (L) and Yu Juemin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.