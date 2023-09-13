We Are China

Torch relay of 19th Asian Games held in Zhoushan

Xinhua) 13:18, September 13, 2023

Torch bearer Fan Qun runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Zhang Haibin (L) and He Yunfei pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhang Haibin holds the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Yang Jiayu (R) and Wang Lin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actors and actresses perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Su Maohui runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Luo Yu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yang Zhiqiang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Actors perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yang Zehui runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yang Jiayu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Liu Zhongliang (L) and Wang Xin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Huang Yan (R) and Yuan Yiqing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Lin Jing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Hu Yuanyong (R) and Sheng Yijun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Actors perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

