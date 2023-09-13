Torch relay of 19th Asian Games held in Zhoushan
Torch bearer Fan Qun runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Zhang Haibin (L) and He Yunfei pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Zhang Haibin holds the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Yang Jiayu (R) and Wang Lin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Actors and actresses perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Su Maohui runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Luo Yu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Yang Zhiqiang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Actors perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Luo Yu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Yang Zehui runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearer Yang Jiayu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Torch bearers Liu Zhongliang (L) and Wang Xin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Huang Yan (R) and Yuan Yiqing pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Lin Jing runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearers Hu Yuanyong (R) and Sheng Yijun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Actors perform during the starting ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
