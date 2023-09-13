Macao SAR to send 183 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 09:56, September 13, 2023

MACAO, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is to send a 273-member delegation, including 183 athletes, to the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, according to the Macao SAR government.

The athletes, who bade farewell to Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng on Tuesday before taking off, will compete in 21 sports including aquatics, track and field, basketball, badminton, and martial arts.

Ho gave his best wishes to the athletes and voiced his expectations that they win honors for the country and for Macao, and make thorough preparations for the 15th Chinese National Games to be co-hosted by Guangdong Province together with the Hong Kong and Macao SARs in 2025.

Ho pledged continuous support for the development of sports in Macao and priority given to the training of athletes to promote the professionalization of athletic sports.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will be held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

