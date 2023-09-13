Hangzhou dressed up for upcoming Asian Games

Ecns.cn) 10:27, September 13, 2023

A giant LED screen displays mascots of the 19th Asian Games in downtown Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

Hangzhou is ready to welcome the 19th Asian Games, which is set to commence on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

Mascots of the 19th Asian Games are set up in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

The 19th Asian Games themed flower decorations attract visitors in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

