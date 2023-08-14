Huangshan Mountain committed to balancing tourism, environmental conservation

This photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows the Lianhua Peak and a pine tree on Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

HEFEI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A topic about the scenic spot Huangshan Mountain in east China refusing to provide hot water for hungry tourists to cook instant noodles has recently gone viral on social media. Surprisingly, this action quickly gained understanding and support from the public.

Some tourists complained online that they failed to get hot water for cooking instant noodles since it was banned by local authorities. Many internet users thought these regulations were unreasonable.

However, their attitude took a U-turn after the management committee of the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area provided a detailed explanation -- instant noodles are not recommended along the routes on the mountain, as the discarded food and soup could result in soil salinization, environmental pollution, and vegetation damage. Leftovers eaten by wild animals could also have negative impacts. The management committee clarified that tourists can access hot water at rest zones and hotels on the mountain.

"This is considerate. We should follow the regulations while enjoying the landscape." "I support these regulations, and we should all attempt to protect the environment." Many internet users shared their understanding online.

Photo taken on Dec. 31, 2018 shows the scenery of Huangshan Mountain. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

It is just one of the numerous ecological and environmental protection measures rolled out at this UNESCO World Heritage Site over the past decades.

The Guest-Greeting Pine, a must-visit landmark on Huangshan Mountain, has been considered a significant cultural symbol of Chinese hospitality. Its most recognizable feature is a long branch extending like an outstretched arm in a welcoming gesture.

Never being a writer, Hu Xiaochun has already written down about 1.4 million characters in 84 volumes of diaries recording the Guest-Greeting Pine over the past decade.

In the 1980s, a post to oversee the Guest-Greeting Pine was created, responsible for the daily care and observation of the remarkable millenary tree.

As the 19th guardian of the pine, Hu has accompanied the pine for 13 years. His routine involves patrolling around the pine every two hours during the day, and meticulously recording its condition and surroundings.

Photo taken on Nov. 22, 2021 shows the snowy scenery of Huangshan Mountain. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Apart from Hu, the scenic spot has a group of "Spidermen" cleaning garbage from the steep cliffs by hanging themselves by a rope. Sometimes, they also help tourists retrieve mobile phones and wallets that they accidentally dropped down the cliffs.

Li Peisheng is one of the members. After professional training, he has been doing this job for over two decades.

China has been awarding grassroots heroes as "Good Samaritans of China" since 2008. Li and Hu made the list of awardees in 2012 and 2021, respectively, for their longtime and dedicated efforts in their work.

The two workers said that they found positive changes on the mountain.

"Over twenty years ago, the scenic area received an annual number of tourists of approximately 800,000, and we had to descend cliffs to collect garbage seven or eight times per day. Nowadays, the tourist influx is over 3 million. However, littering has significantly decreased since the tourists' environmental protection awareness has constantly improved," Li said.

Tourists view the sunrise on Huangshan Mountain, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo by Shui Congze/Xinhua)

Advanced technologies now apply, and protection rules have been tailored to protect ancient trees and wildlife and monitor the climate on the mountain in recent years.

Thanks to these efforts, more new wildlife species have been spotted there in recent years.

From January to July this year, over 2.5 million tourists visited the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area, an increase of 29.5 percent over the same period in 2019. More efforts have been made to balance the massive visitor flow with ecological preservation.

Ge Xufang, with the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area management committee, said Huangshan is committed to reducing the environmental burden due to tourism activities. Measures include relocating offices and living facilities, building eco-friendly accommodations, and reducing domestic sewage and garbage.

To allow nature to rest and self-repair, Huangshan has adopted a rotational closure system for several famous attractions based on monitored vegetation indicators, which has promoted the recovery of the ecological environment, according to Ge.

