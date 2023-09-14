Wanchang Town in NE China's Jilin embraces harvest season of paddy rice

Xinhua) 09:15, September 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows paddy fields in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer shows a crab caught in the paddy fields in Hanjia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 12, 2023. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 12, 2023. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows rice ears at a paddy field in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows paddy fields in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows paddy fields in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

A farmer harvests rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 12, 2023. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)

