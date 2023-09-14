Wanchang Town in NE China's Jilin embraces harvest season of paddy rice
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
A farmer shows a crab caught in the paddy fields in Hanjia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 12, 2023. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows rice ears at a paddy field in Wanchang Town of Yongji County in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 12, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice at a paddy field in Huajia Village of Wanchang Town in Jilin City, northeast China's Jilin Province. Wanchang Town, one of the important rice-producing areas of Jilin Province, is embracing the harvest season of paddy rice of this year. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
