Chinese companies take center stage at int'l agricultural expo in Egypt

Xinhua) 10:36, September 13, 2023

People visit a booth at the Chinese pavilion during the International Agricultural Exhibition for Africa and the Middle East in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 12, 2023. Amidst the bustling aisles of Egypt's annual agriculture expo, the Chinese pavilion has attracted the attention of curious Egyptian visitors who are keen to explore the latest agricultural technologies from China.(Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Amidst the bustling aisles of Egypt's annual agriculture expo, the Chinese pavilion has attracted the attention of curious Egyptian visitors who are keen to explore the latest agricultural technologies from China.

"I have signed a deal with a Chinese company from Guangzhou to import raw materials for my factory," Hussien Fathy, owner of a factory that produces chemical fertilizers in Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, told Xinhua.

"China is very advanced in this field, and we benefit greatly from their experience, which helps us provide good quality products to Egyptian farmers," Fathy added.

He said this is not his first time dealing with Chinese companies. In the past decade, he has partnered with several Chinese firms to manufacture agricultural pesticides and fertilizers. He also noted that Chinese companies showcasing their products and striking deals in Egypt greatly benefit his business.

"I do not have to travel to China to conclude deals with companies there to purchase raw materials or obtain manufacturing technologies ... the exhibition helps me save both time and money," he said, flashing a smile.

The 35th edition of Sahara Expo, also known as the International Agricultural Exhibition for Africa and the Middle East, concluded on Tuesday in Egypt's capital Cairo. This event is a crucial platform for the promotion of agriculture, animal production, and aquaculture in the Middle East and North Africa.

With the participation of 200 foreign exhibitors, including more than 40 Chinese firms, the expo covers sectors such as seeds and nurseries, greenhouses, water management, post-harvest services, sustainable agriculture, agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and crop protection.

For participating companies, the expo is a platform to dig for new business opportunities in the growing agricultural sector in Egypt, a key agricultural producer for the region with the highest yields in North Africa for cereals, vegetables, fruits, and oil crops.

"Egypt has a good market, and this expo is usually visited by many businessmen from the surrounding countries ... this is an opportunity for us to meet new possible customers," said Zhao Xinquan, international sales manager of LUGUAN Plastic, a Chinese company specializing in producing high-end agricultural films.

He noted that Egypt has a promising agricultural sector, adding that the market is growing steadily and rapidly.

"Tomorrow we will have several meetings with potential customers from Egypt, Jordan, and Yemen ... we will probably sign deals soon," he said.

At the same pavilion, Ma Jie, business manager with China's Jiangxi New Reyphon Biochemical Co., Ltd., was busy with an Egyptian customer who wanted to learn about the company's products.

"Our company is involved in developing, producing, and selling biochemical products, as well as the production and sale of pesticides, fertilizers, and food additives," Ma told Xinhua.

She revealed that her company already exports its products to many Egyptian partners, adding that the company has plans to expand in the Egyptian market.

"We have previously participated in the Sahara Expo, and we always found new partners at the expo ... we have signed two new deals with Egyptian companies during this edition of the expo," she added.

A visitor talks with a Chinese exhibitor during the International Agricultural Exhibition for Africa and the Middle East in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 12, 2023.

