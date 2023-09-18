We Are China

In pics: rice thrives in C China's Hunan, indicating bumper harvest

People's Daily Online) 10:12, September 18, 2023

Photo shows rice fields under the blue sky in Liufeng townsip, Guiyang county, Chenzhou city, central China's Hunan Province. (vip.people.com.cn/ Zhou Xiuyuchun)

Rice is growing vigorously in Liufeng townsip, Guiyang county, central China's Hunan Province, indicating a bumper harvest. The vast rice fields, mountains and dwellings nearby constitute a beautiful view to behold.

