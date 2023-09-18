Home>>
In pics: rice thrives in C China's Hunan, indicating bumper harvest
(People's Daily Online) 10:12, September 18, 2023
Photo shows rice fields under the blue sky in Liufeng townsip, Guiyang county, Chenzhou city, central China's Hunan Province. (vip.people.com.cn/ Zhou Xiuyuchun)
Rice is growing vigorously in Liufeng townsip, Guiyang county, central China's Hunan Province, indicating a bumper harvest. The vast rice fields, mountains and dwellings nearby constitute a beautiful view to behold.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.