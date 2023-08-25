We Are China

Harvest landscape on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang

Harvested grasses are piled up on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)

Locals have been busy in harvesting grasses to reserve winter fodder for herds.

Machines harvest grasses on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)

A herdsman loads bales of hay to a truck on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)

