Harvest landscape on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang
Harvested grasses are piled up on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Locals have been busy in harvesting grasses to reserve winter fodder for herds.
Machines harvest grasses on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Machines harvest grasses on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Machines harvest grasses on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Machines harvest grasses on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
A herdsman loads bales of hay to a truck on Nalati grassland in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Wenting)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Autumn harvest in SW China's Sichuan
- Rice ripens on terraced fields in SW China's Yunnan
- Commentary: China's summer grain harvest offers relief for inflation-plagued world
- China achieves bumper summer grain harvest
- 1 billion pieces of abalone harvested in Fujian
- Harvesters reap wheat at foot of Tianshan Mountains in NW China's Xinjiang
- Safflowers enter harvest season in Yumin County, NW China
- China's wheat market stable amid summer harvest
- The journey of green soybeans: from field to table
- Chinese vice premier stresses summer grain production, medical security
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.