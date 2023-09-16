We Are China

Autumn harvest in full swing across China

Xinhua) 09:45, September 16, 2023

A villager checks hot peppers being dried in Jinji Village of Dafang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows a farmer spreading millet to dry in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

A farmer drives a harvester to harvest corns in Yuanzhuang Village of Zhumadian, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Sun Kai/Xinhua)

Villagers collect rice in Dafang County of Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Luo Dafu/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest corns in the field in Sunzhuang Village of Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Wang Gaochao/Xinhua)

A farmer picks kiwi fruits at an orchard in Shizhuang Village of Zhumadian, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Mi Shan/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows a farmer airing corns and peanuts in Dongjiazhuang Village of Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows hot peppers being aired in Renxiaomiao Village of Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Xinhua)

A farmer sorts corns in Nanquan Village of Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows farmers harvesting rice in the field in Shizhu Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers harvesting rice in the field in Shizhu Village of Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

A farmer picks grapes at a fruit planting base in Longguang Village of Kaiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

