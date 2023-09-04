Home>>
Prickly waterlily seeds become major industry of district in Huaian, E China's Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 09:36, September 04, 2023
|Farmers harvest prickly waterlily seeds in Huaian district, Huaian city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Ji Xingming)
Edible seeds of prickly waterlily have become a major industry of Huaian district, Huaian city, east China's Jiangsu Province.
"This year, the output of prickly waterlily seeds is expected to be worth 210 million yuan ($28.8 million) in our township," said He Ye, head of the district’s Cheqiao township. The figure hit 160 million yuan in 2022.
