Languages

Archive

Monday, September 04, 2023

Home>>

Prickly waterlily seeds become major industry of district in Huaian, E China's Jiangsu

(People's Daily Online) 09:36, September 04, 2023
Prickly waterlily seeds become major industry of district in Huaian, E China's Jiangsu
Farmers harvest prickly waterlily seeds in Huaian district, Huaian city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Ji Xingming)

Edible seeds of prickly waterlily have become a major industry of Huaian district, Huaian city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

"This year, the output of prickly waterlily seeds is expected to be worth 210 million yuan ($28.8 million) in our township," said He Ye, head of the district’s Cheqiao township. The figure hit 160 million yuan in 2022.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories