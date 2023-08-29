We Are China

Autumn harvest begins in Heilongjiang

16:59, August 29, 2023 By ZHOU HUIYING in Harbin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Farmers celebrate the start of their autumn harvest in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Pan Xiuping/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Rice farmers affiliated with Jiangchuan — a State-owned farming company that's part of Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group in Heilongjiang province — were thrilled when nine harvesting machines started working their paddies on Sunday morning.

The day marked the beginning of the autumn harvest.

"We planted an early-maturing variety of rice on 6 hectares, which ripened earlier than usual," said Wu Yugang, vice-general manager of Jiangchuan. "We expect to see a yield of around 8,500 kilograms per hectare."

Jiangchuan has 19,800 hectares of arable land planted with rice this year.

At the launching ceremony, the farm prepared various foods made of local rice, attracting many residents and tourists.

Harvesting machines work in Heilongjiang province on Aug 28, 2023. [Photo by Pan Xiuping/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Harvesting machines work in Heilongjiang province on Aug 28, 2023. [Photo by Pan Xiuping/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Harvesting machines work in Heilongjiang province on Aug 28, 2023. [Photo by Pan Xiuping/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Harvesting machines work in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Guo Hui/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Harvesting machines work in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Guo Hui/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Farmers celebrate the start of the autumn harvest on the Jiangchuan farm, a State-owned farming company in Heilongjiang province. [Photo by Guo Hui/For chinadaily.com.cn]

Harvesting machines work on the Jiangchuan farm of Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group in Heilongjiang province on Aug 28, 2023. [Photo by Guo Hui/For chinadaily.com.cn]

