Aerial view of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 13:33, September 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday at the extended 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, making it China's 57th World Heritage Site. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the road in Wengji Village of Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows the Manghong Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Mangjing Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Nuogang Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Mangjing Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the Wengji Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the Wengji Village at sunset in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows the Nuogang Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This panoramic aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the Wengji Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows the Mangjing Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 17, 2023 shows the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows villages nestled in tea forests in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2023 shows an old tea forest at the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 18, 2023 shows the Wengji Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 29, 2023 shows an old tea forest in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows shacks built for tea drying at Mangjing Village in Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)