Farmers busy picking tea leaves in Pu'er, China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:00, September 20, 2023

A tea farmer picks tea leaves in an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Local tea farmers here are busy picking tea leaves in harvest season to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday.

Consisting of five large-scale, well-preserved old tea forests, nine traditional villages within them, and three protective-partition forests between them, the landscape stands out as an example of rich tea culture centered on the ancient practices of cultivating and preserving the old tea forests.

A tea farmer picks tea leaves in an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Local tea farmers here are busy picking tea leaves in harvest season to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tea farmer displays picked tea leaves in an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Local tea farmers here are busy picking tea leaves in harvest season to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tea farmer passes tea leaves to his companion in an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Local tea farmers here are busy picking tea leaves in harvest season to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

Tea farmers prepare to go to an old tea forest of the Jingmai Mountain to pick tea leaves in Pu'er, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 19, 2023. Local tea farmers here are busy picking tea leaves in harvest season to meet the market demand. (Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

