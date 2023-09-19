Home>>
World's first tea culture UNESCO Heritage Site: The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er
(Global Times) 10:34, September 19, 2023
The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday, making it China's 57th World Heritage site. It fills the gap in the "tea" theme project in the World Heritage List and is a model of positive interaction between humans and nature and of sustainable development. Graphic: GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Old tea forests in China's Pu'er listed as world heritage site
- Young people inject new vitality into ancient tea plantations in SW China's Yunnan
- Wuzhou City famous for Liubao tea making in S China's Guangxi
- County in C China's Hubei thrives on medicinal herb
- German students experience traditional tea culture in China
- Trending in China | Chinese tea's many scrumptious snacks
- Chinese tea culture event organized in Myanmar
- Moscow tea exhibition held in Russia
- Thriving tea industry brings wealth to locals in Enshi, C China's Hubei
- Tea-drinking China embraces African coffee
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.