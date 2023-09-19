World's first tea culture UNESCO Heritage Site: The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er

Global Times) 10:34, September 19, 2023

The Cultural Landscape of Old Tea Forests of Jingmai Mountain in Pu'er, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Sunday, making it China's 57th World Heritage site. It fills the gap in the "tea" theme project in the World Heritage List and is a model of positive interaction between humans and nature and of sustainable development. Graphic: GT

