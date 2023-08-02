Chinese tea culture event organized in Myanmar

A staff member makes tea during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

YANGON, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese tea culture event, in conjunction with a China tourism promotion event, was held at the China Cultural Center here on Tuesday.

The event, entitled "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" and China tourism promotion event featured a traditional tea ceremony and tea tasting, a photo exhibition of Chinese tea culture and tourism, and other activities including the performance of folk music and dances.

Supervised by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, the event was organized by the China International Culture Association, the provincial culture and tourism department of China's southwestern province of Yunnan and China Cultural Center in Yangon.

Cao Jing, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, said that the essence of Chinese tea culture embodies harmony, peace and cooperation.

In Myanmar, people not only drink tea but also make tea into a national delicacy. The exchange and mutual learning of tea culture between China and Myanmar continue to enrich the life of both peoples, Cao said.

Cao said that China will work with Myanmar to promote connectivity between their tourism communities, increase the exchange between the two peoples, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship.

Kay Thi Htwe, rector of the National University of Arts and Culture in Yangon, said that the event will help enhance the cultural and tourism relations and cooperation between the two countries by using tea culture as a medium.

Zhang Biwei, an official from the Yunnan provincial department of culture and tourism, said that the event will help deepen Myanmar people's understanding about the local culture of Yunnan, and promote the cultural exchange and cooperation between Yunnan province and Myanmar.

Nearly 100 people attended the tea culture event, including Myanmar's officials, representatives from Chinese communities in Myanmar and local residents.

China's traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices were inscribed in the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

A staff member offers a cup of tea to a visitor during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

A staff member performs tea art during the "Tea for Harmony: Yaji Cultural Salon" at the China Cultural Center in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

