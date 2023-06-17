Home>>
Chinese tea culture-themed exhibition opens in Budapest, Hungary
(Xinhua) 15:33, June 17, 2023
Hungarian students serve tea for guests at the opening ceremony of a Chinese tea culture-themed exhibition at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest, Hungary on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
Guests taste tea at the opening ceremony of a Chinese tea culture-themed exhibition at the Museum of Ethnography in Budapest, Hungary on June 16, 2023. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)
