World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Japanese tea ceremony

In the Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the latest, China's tea culture was introduced to Japan. The Japanese integrated this tea culture with their local traditions and gradually cultivated the distinctive Japanese tea ceremony. Nowadays, many Chinese tea culture enthusiasts are beginning to learn the Japanese tea ceremony. Such dynamic exchanges and mutual learning are infusing tea culture with a new charm.

