World Meets Chinese Tea Culture
(People's Daily Online) 20:31, May 21, 2023
May 21 marks International Tea Day. China, the home of tea, enjoys a time-honored tea culture. For thousands of years, Chinese people have been planting, picking, making and drinking tea. Tea producers have developed six categories of tea: green, yellow, dark, white, oolong and black teas. Together with reprocessed teas, such as flower-scented teas, the number of tea products comes to over 2,000.
In ancient times, Chinese tea travelled to different corners of the world through routes like the ancient Silk Road and the ancient Tea Horse Road. Today, it still serves as an important bond between China and the rest of the world, and between the past and the present.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | China, the home of tea
- World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Xinyang Maojian tea
- Tea cultural salon held in New York with specialties from China's Quanzhou
- World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Mint green tea
- World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Russia, from "tea importer" to "tea drinker"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.