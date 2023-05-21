World Meets Chinese Tea Culture

People's Daily Online) 20:31, May 21, 2023

May 21 marks International Tea Day. China, the home of tea, enjoys a time-honored tea culture. For thousands of years, Chinese people have been planting, picking, making and drinking tea. Tea producers have developed six categories of tea: green, yellow, dark, white, oolong and black teas. Together with reprocessed teas, such as flower-scented teas, the number of tea products comes to over 2,000.

In ancient times, Chinese tea travelled to different corners of the world through routes like the ancient Silk Road and the ancient Tea Horse Road. Today, it still serves as an important bond between China and the rest of the world, and between the past and the present.

