Tea cultural salon held in New York with specialties from China's Quanzhou

Xinhua) 14:31, May 21, 2023

NEW YORK, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of New Yorkers Saturday participated in a tea-themed cultural salon in Lower Manhattan in celebration of International Tea Day, which falls on Sunday.

People could not only have a taste of specialty teas from southeast China's Quanzhou but also admire tea ceremony demonstrations staged by organizers.

The family-friendly event at China Institute also featured performances of the Quanzhou marionette and Quanzhou Nanyin, which was listed as a World Human Verbal and Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

Moreover, organizers handed out specialty tea gift bags to participants of the event.

Founded in 1926, China Institute is a U.S. non-profit organization dedicated to deepening understanding of China.

