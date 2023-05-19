Languages

Friday, May 19, 2023

World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Mate tea

By Zhou Yu, Zhang Wenjie (People's Daily Online) 16:45, May 19, 2023

Mate tea is the most popular beverage in Argentina. Predominately grown in the northern regions of Argentina, mate tea is also a favored choice among people in Uruguay, southern Brazil and Chile. Watch the video to learn more about how to make and drink mate tea.

