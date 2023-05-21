World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | South Korean tea ceremony

12:28, May 21, 2023 By Ha Jung-Mi, Wang Can, Wu Sanye, Su Yingxiang, Zhang Wenjie ( People's Daily Online

South Korean tea culture has a history spanning more than 1,000 years.

Its origins are traced back to the 7th century when tea seeds were introduced from China to the Silla Kingdom. Initially favored by monks and nobles, the drink gradually evolved into the tea culture we recognize in South Korea today.

The South Korean tea ceremony melds China's Zen, Taoist cultures, and Confucian with traditional South Korean etiquette. And it has evolved to encompass its own distinctive characteristics.

Although the manifestations of tea culture in China and South Korea differ, Their core values – harmony and respect – have subtly influenced both societies, fostering qualities deeply valued by both peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)