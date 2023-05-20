Chinese Cultural Center launches events to promote Chinese tea culture in Seoul, S. Korea
A tea art specialist shows Chinese green tea in Seoul, South Korea, May 19, 2023. A series of events to promote Chinese tea culture was launched by the Chinese Cultural Center here on Friday to mark the upcoming International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A tea art specialist performs in Seoul, South Korea, May 19, 2023. A series of events to promote Chinese tea culture was launched by the Chinese Cultural Center here on Friday to mark the upcoming International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
A tea art specialist performs in Seoul, South Korea, May 19, 2023. A series of events to promote Chinese tea culture was launched by the Chinese Cultural Center here on Friday to mark the upcoming International Tea Day. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)
