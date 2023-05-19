Home>>
World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Teh Tarik
By Wang Jing, Nik Norafiqah Binti Nik Ibrahim, Liu Ning, Yang Chunyan (People's Daily Online) 14:04, May 19, 2023
Tea was brought to Malaysia by legendary Chinese navigator Zheng He. After that, drinking tea gradually became part of the culture in Malaysia, and later teh tarik was created.
Making teh tarik is a distinctive art, and involves adding condensed milk to black tea, blending the two and then pouring the tea from a height several times until tea foam builds up in the cup.
Over the course of several thousand years, tea culture has developed into various forms. Whether it's Chinese tea, which brings people tranquility, or Malaysia's teh tarik, which is associated with passion, they can create spiritual pleasure and enjoyment for people.
Have a cup of tea on International Tea Day.
