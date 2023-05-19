World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Moroccan mint tea

13:39, May 19, 2023 By Sun Hongyu, Liu Yishuang, Liu Ning, Peng Yukai ( People's Daily Online

May 21 marks International Tea Day. China was the first country to discover and drink tea. Thanks to the ancient Silk Road, Chinese tea spread to Europe around the 17th century. Today, let's look at mint tea.

Mint tea is a blend of China's gunpowder tea leaves, fresh mint leaves, sugar and boiling water. Mint tea is also Morocco's national beverage and is renowned for its sweet flavor. As part of the Moroccan tea ritual, guests are served three cups, each symbolizing advice, blessing and caution.

The unique fusion of Eastern tea leaves and Mediterranean mint creates an exceptional taste. Tea leaves have become a bridge between China and the world, showcasing China's tea culture globally, and promoting exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)