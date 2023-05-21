World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Xinyang Maojian tea
(People's Daily Online) 18:39, May 21, 2023
Xinyang Maojian tea is a traditional renowned tea in China.
Because of a favorable ecological environment, it contains abundant substances. It possesses a high aroma, strong flavor, and a sweet aftertaste.
The production process of Xinyang Maojian tea is also unique, with the key steps being fixation, rolling, and three rounds of roasting. The mastery of fire is crucial.
Regarding its craftsmanship, on April 29, 2022, as an important part of China's traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices, it was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
