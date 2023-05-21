World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Russia, from "tea importer" to "tea drinker"

19:12, May 21, 2023 By Chu Mengqi, Deng Jie, Elena Davydova, Liu Ning ( People's Daily Online

If you drink tea, you will live to be 100!

Have you ever wondered where the "drink that boosts longevity" in Russia originates from? According to historical records, the introduction of tea to Russia dates back to 1638, when Vasily Starkov, a Russian ambassador, brought tea as a gift from China to Moscow. Upon tasting it, Tsar Mikhail Fedorovich was full of praise, marking the beginning of Russia's history of tea consumption.

By the end of the 17th century, the first wave of tea trade caravans traveled from China to Russia. Midway through the 18th century, a trade route from southeast China's Fujian Province to Moscow was established. By the 19th century, these caravans had reached as far as St. Petersburg. Today, this trade corridor is known as the "Great Tea Road."

In Russian culture, drinking tea serves more than just a thirst-quenching purpose; it's an integral part of their social life. An elaborate tea set and a spread of sumptuous refreshments are essential elements of a Russian tea ceremony. Russians have a particular fondness for mild black tea, typically enjoyed with an assortment of snacks and sweets. Therefore, "drinking tea" in Russian refers not only to the act of sipping the beverage, but also implies satisfying people's appetites. Russians also flavor their tea with sugar cubes, lemon, honey, jam, milk or cream, and occasionally spices, brandy or rum.

Nowadays, Russians consume an impressive 140,000 tons of tea leaves per year, with Chinese tea ranking among the most popular.

