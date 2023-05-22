Tea-themed cultural event held in Cotonou, Benin

A student from the Confucius Institute prepares cups of tea at a tea-themed cultural event in Cotonou, Benin, May 20, 2023. A tea-promoting event was held in Cotonou of Benin on Saturday. Various event was held including tea tasting, tea ceremony performance, and Taij performance. The International Tea Day is observed every year on May 21. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

