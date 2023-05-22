Home>>
Back to the Song Dynasty: A sip of whisked tea
(People's Daily App) 14:19, May 22, 2023
Diancha, or tea-whisking, is a way of preparing tea that dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). By heavily whisking the tea, a thick layer of foam forms at the top.
Click the video to see how it is made and how this technique enriches taste of the tea.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
