Back to the Song Dynasty: A sip of whisked tea

(People's Daily App) 14:19, May 22, 2023

Diancha, or tea-whisking, is a way of preparing tea that dates back to the Song Dynasty (960-1279). By heavily whisking the tea, a thick layer of foam forms at the top.

Click the video to see how it is made and how this technique enriches taste of the tea.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)