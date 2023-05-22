World Meets Chinese Tea Culture | Thai Milk tea

15:39, May 22, 2023 By Montha Bundalsirikul, Wu Yanhong, Peng Yukai, Su Yingxiang ( People's Daily Online

Thai people started to drink tea in the period of the Sukhothai Kingdom, which was founded in the 13th century. According to the records of French diplomat Simon de la Loubère, during the Ayutthaya Kingdom period, which began in the middle of the 14th century, the people of Siam enjoy drinking tea for pleasure. How did tea enter Thailand? Because of the tea trade with Chinese merchants back then. Today, let's make Thai milk tea together.

Nowadays, apart from Thai Milk tea, Thai people also like fruit tea like lemon tea, lychee tea and strawberry black tea. Like Thai people, Chinese people also like fruit tea, which is an example of the family-like relations between China and Thailand.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)