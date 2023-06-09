Event of Chinese tea culture held in Madrid
Artists perform traditional Chinese dance and tea art in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2023. An event of Chinese tea culture was held here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a tea art performance at a promotion event of Maojian green tea from central China's Xinyang City, at the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
This photo taken on June 8, 2023 shows a promotion event of Maojian green tea from central China's Xinyang City, at the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
A staff member tastes tea during a promotion event of Maojian green tea from central China's Xinyang City, at the headquarters of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)
