Cultural salon in Cairo showcases charm of Chinese tea culture

Xinhua) 08:57, May 26, 2023

People attend a Chinese tea culture event in Cairo, Egypt, on May 25, 2023. A tea-themed cultural salon was held on Thursday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, with more than 200 people gathering to taste famous Chinese tea, experience tea-making art, and enjoy cultural performances. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A tea-themed cultural salon was held on Thursday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, with more than 200 people gathering to taste famous Chinese tea, experience tea-making art, and enjoy cultural performances.

Held under the theme of "Tea: a Gift from China for the World," the gathering was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, and Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League Khalil Ebrahim Mohammed Saleh Althawadi, as well as government officials, media representatives, and tea lovers from both China and Egypt.

"Tea is not only the spiritual symbol of the Chinese nation, but also the link and bridge between China and the rest of the world," Liao said in his speech.

The ambassador noted that China's traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices, which were inscribed in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022, have become the common fortune of all mankind.

He expressed the hope that tea would contribute to strengthening the ties between China and Egypt.

In addition to various tea-themed activities, the event also featured performances of Chinese folk dances and Shaolin Kungfu, which received rounds of applause from the audience.

Jointly sponsored by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Embassy in Egypt and the General Secretariat of the Arab League, the event was the latest stop of a global tour called "Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon" to promote the tradition of tea-making and its rich culture in China.

People watch traditional Chinese dance performance at a Chinese tea culture event in Cairo, Egypt, on May 25, 2023. A tea-themed cultural salon was held on Thursday in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, with more than 200 people gathering to taste famous Chinese tea, experience tea-making art, and enjoy cultural performances. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

