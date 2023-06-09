Inheritor of Liubao tea making technique in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:44, June 09, 2023

Zhu Xuelan demonstrates the tea she made at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhu Xuelan (R) is engaged in tea processing at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhu Xuelan introduces tea culture and industry to visitors at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhu Xuelan makse tea at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhu Xuelan (C) and villagers harvest tea at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Zhu Xuelan harvests tea at Shanping Village of Cangwu County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. Zhu Xuelan, Party secretary of Shangping Village and representative inheritor of Liubao tea making technique, has promoted traditional tea making technique and developed the tea planting industry to increase local residents' incomes. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

