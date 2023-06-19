Chinese tea culture exhibition opens in Sainshand, Mongolia

Xinhua) 13:13, June 19, 2023

Visitors wait to taste tea at a Chinese tea culture exhibition in Sainshand, capital of the southeastern Mongolian province of Dornogovi, June 16, 2023. A Chinese tea culture exhibition opened on Friday here. Various types of tea and tea sets, as well as paintings and books on Chinese tea culture and the ancient Great Tea Road that connects Asia and Europe, are being showcased at the event. (Photo by Suriya/Xinhua)

Visitors read a book at a Chinese tea culture exhibition in Sainshand, capital of the southeastern Mongolian province of Dornogovi, June 16, 2023. A Chinese tea culture exhibition opened on Friday here. Various types of tea and tea sets, as well as paintings and books on Chinese tea culture and the ancient Great Tea Road that connects Asia and Europe, are being showcased at the event. (Photo by Suriya/Xinhua)

