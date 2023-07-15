Moscow tea exhibition held in Russia
A visitor practices calligraphy at a master class during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A visitor practices calligraphy at a master class during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at different tea varieties during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A visitor smells tea during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia considers supply of F-16 fighters to Ukraine a nuclear threat: FM
- Thriving tea industry brings wealth to locals in Enshi, C China's Hubei
- Chinese vice premier meets with Russian counterpart
- Iranian police, Russian National Guard sign MoU on security cooperation
- Tea-drinking China embraces African coffee
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.