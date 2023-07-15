Moscow tea exhibition held in Russia

Xinhua) 15:56, July 15, 2023

A visitor practices calligraphy at a master class during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor practices calligraphy at a master class during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor looks at different tea varieties during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A visitor smells tea during the Moscow tea exhibition at VDNH (Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) in Moscow, Russia, on July 14, 2023. More than 50 companies from China took part in the exhibition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)