Iranian police, Russian National Guard sign MoU on security cooperation

Xinhua) 09:25, June 29, 2023

TEHRAN, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Iran's police and Russia's National Guard on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on long-term cooperation in security and law enforcement, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The MoU was signed by Iran's Police Chief Ahmad Reza Radan and Russian National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov in Moscow, following their meeting and negotiations, the report said.

Among the main themes of the MoU are expanding bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation as well as exchanging experiences in this regard, according to the IRNA.

Earlier in the day, Radan met Secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, IRNA said.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including fighting terrorism, organized crimes as well as the trafficking of drugs, weapons and ammunition.

Heading a delegation, Radan arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Russian National Guard.

