Wuzhou City famous for Liubao tea making in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:32, September 08, 2023

Tea masters Zhu Xuelan (R) and Wei Jiequn check the products at a tea workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liubao tea, a Chinese dark tea characterized by its strong and lingering fragrance and medical effects, boasts a history of more than 1,500 years.

Famous for Liubao tea making, the city of Wuzhou has over 310,000 mu (about 20,667 hectares) of tea plantations and 269 tea cooperatives, with more than 50,000 people involved by the first half of 2023.

Tea master Zhu Xuelan brews tea in a studio in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tea masters Zhu Xuelan (1st L) and Wei Jiequn (2nd L) process tea leaves at a tea workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker arranges baskets in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker processes tea leaves in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A worker puts tea products on shelves in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Staff members sell tea products via livestreaming in a tea company in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tea masters Zhu Xuelan (L) and Wei Jiequn check a basket at a tea workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Workers roast tea leaves at a tea workshop in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows a tea garden in Liubao Town of Cangwu County in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

