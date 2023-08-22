Rippling waves or undulating mountains?

(People's Daily App) 16:36, August 22, 2023

The sunlight gilds the sea as the waves create fish scale-like ripples on the beach in Beihai, South China's Guangxi Province. The scene resembles the undulating mountains of an ink wash painting.

(Compiled by Liao Yujia; video edited by Li Ruidi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)