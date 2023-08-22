Home>>
Rippling waves or undulating mountains?
(People's Daily App) 16:36, August 22, 2023
The sunlight gilds the sea as the waves create fish scale-like ripples on the beach in Beihai, South China's Guangxi Province. The scene resembles the undulating mountains of an ink wash painting.
(Compiled by Liao Yujia; video edited by Li Ruidi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.