View of Jintan beach in China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:19, August 16, 2023

Tourists have fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tourists have fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A fishing boat is seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Fishing boats are seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A fisherman is seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A fisherman in operation is seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tourists have fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This photo taken on Aug. 15, 2023 shows an early morning view of Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A tourist boat is seen at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)