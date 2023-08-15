Tourists have fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:26, August 15, 2023

Tourists have fun before the sunrise at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Tourists have fun in the sunrise at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 14, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 14, 2023 shows the sunrise and a rainbow at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This panoramic photo taken with a smart phone shows tourists having fun at Jintan beach in Dongxing, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Aug. 14, 2023. Jintan beach, which is located in the southern part of the Wanwei Island, has a coastline of 15 kilometers and is named after its golden sand color. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

