Core construction phase of Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guangxi completed

Xinhua) 10:06, September 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the ship lock of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project, started in 2014, is a crucial part of the country's water network to control floods, facilitate shipping, generate electricity, and provide irrigation. The core construction phase of this project was completed on Saturday. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the fishway at the main dam of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the fishway and supporting facilities at the auxiliary dam of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the ceremony in celebration of all power generator units being put into operation at the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project and surrounding valleys in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the ship lock of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows water sluice gates of the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows the Dateng Gorge Water Conservancy project in Guiping City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

