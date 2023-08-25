Trending in China | Chinese tea's many scrumptious snacks

(People's Daily App) 15:15, August 25, 2023

To enhance their natural flavors, specific snacks are served with different types of Chinese teas. These pastries not only have stylish shapes but also come in different delicious fillings to suit your palette. Click the video to see how these refreshments are made.

