Mulberry leaf jelly: A cool summer snack
(People's Daily App) 14:41, June 09, 2023
Have you ever eaten mulberry leaf jelly? It is made of mulberry leaves and wood ash, and is the color of jade. Chinese love to eat mulberry leaf jelly on hot summer days. Click the video to learn the steps to make the cool summer snack.
(Video souce: Kuaishou)
