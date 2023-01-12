Villagers busy making traditional Chinese candied fruit snacks for upcoming Spring Festival in Xiong'an New Area

People's Daily Online) 17:12, January 12, 2023

Photo shows finished "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit. (People’s Daily Online/Yang Hualong)

People in Dashuliuzhuang village, Xiongxian county, Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province have been busy making "tanghulu", a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit, for the upcoming Spring Festival.

The village boasts a history of more than 100 years of making "tanghulu", and two-thirds of the villagers have mastered this skill.

There are over 30 varieties of "tanghulu" in the village, including those made from haws, Chinese yams, Chinese chestnuts, durians and strawberries.

The Spring Festival is the busiest period of the year for the villagers as the snack usually sees hot sales during the festival.

