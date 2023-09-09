Scenery of Jiuhua Mountain in east China

Xinhua) 15:33, September 09, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the scenery of Jiuhua Mountain at sunrise in Qingyang County of Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. Jiuhua Mountain is one of the four sacred mountains of Chinese Buddhism and is also a national geological park. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the scenery of Jiuhua Mountain at sunrise in Qingyang County of Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. Jiuhua Mountain is one of the four sacred mountains of Chinese Buddhism and is also a national geological park. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the scenery of Jiuhua Mountain at sunrise in Qingyang County of Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. Jiuhua Mountain is one of the four sacred mountains of Chinese Buddhism and is also a national geological park. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the scenery of Jiuhua Mountain at sunrise in Qingyang County of Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. Jiuhua Mountain is one of the four sacred mountains of Chinese Buddhism and is also a national geological park. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 9, 2023 shows the scenery of Jiuhua Mountain at sunrise in Qingyang County of Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. Jiuhua Mountain is one of the four sacred mountains of Chinese Buddhism and is also a national geological park. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)