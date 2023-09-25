Blooming leek flowers attract tourists in Guizhou
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 22, 2023 shows tourists enjoying the scenery of a scenic area with blooming leek flowers in Dawan Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Tourists enjoy the scenery of a scenic area with blooming leek flowers in Dawan Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
Blooming leek flowers are seen at a scenic area in Dawan Township of Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)
