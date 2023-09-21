In pics: water surface photovoltaic power station of Daqing Oilfield

Xinhua) 13:26, September 21, 2023

This photo taken on Sept. 19, 2023 shows part of the Xinghuo water surface photovoltaic power station of Daqing Oilfield under PetroChina in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This power station has an installed capacity of 18.73 megawatts, and its average annual electricity generation is equivalent to that produced by burning 8400 tonnes of standard coal, which in turn reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 22,000 tonnes. The station has yielded 33 million kWh of electricity since it was put into operation on June 30, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

