China's Daqing Oilfield produces over 15 mln tonnes of crude oil in H1

Xinhua) 13:04, July 10, 2023

HARBIN, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Daqing Oilfield, China's largest onshore oilfield, produced 15.09 million tonnes of crude oil in the first half of 2023, said the oilfield, a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation.

During the same period, the oilfield yielded around 2.97 billion cubic meters of natural gas, an increase of 63 million cubic meters compared with the same period last year.

Since the beginning of 2023, Daqing Oilfield has focused on the target tasks of stabilizing oil production and increasing gas production.

Daqing Oilfield is one of China's largest oil production bases. Located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry.

Up to now, Daqing Oilfield has produced over 2.5 billion tonnes of crude oil, accounting for 36 percent of China's total domestic onshore crude oil production.

From 2003 to 2022, its annual oil and gas production at home and abroad stood above 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

