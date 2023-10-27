Spectacular seas of clouds in Ning'er, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 09:06, October 27, 2023

Photo shows a magnificent autumn view of a sea of clouds in Pu'er mountain in Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Rao Xuesong)

Ning'er Hani and Yi Autonomous County in Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has entered the best season for viewing seas of clouds and sunrises.

Climbing to the top of Pu'er mountain on the western side of the county seat, visitors can enjoy enchanting views of clouds and mist swirling below, and layered mountain peaks in the distance shrouded in a sea of clouds, forming a fascinating scene akin to a traditional Chinese landscape painting.

Ning'er is situated along the southern section of the Hengduan Mountains. Its terrain slopes down from north to south with a contrast in elevation, making it relatively easy for sea of clouds to form.

The highest peak of Pu'er mountain is 1,838.3 meters, creating an elevation drop of nearly 500 meters to the county seat. In autumn and winter, visitors to Pu'er mountain not only take in magnificent seas of clouds and sunrises, but also get a bird's eye view of the beautiful county.

